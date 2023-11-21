Hood-Schifino is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to a right patella contusion, Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Hood-Schifino was listed as available for Sunday's matchup against the Rockers, but he failed to see any action. His status for Tuesday should come into focus following morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable to face Houston•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Trending in right direction•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Health progressing•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out for multiple weeks•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still unavailable•