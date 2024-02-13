Los Angeles recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Hood-Schifino will join the team prior to Tuesday's contest against Detroit. He is a candidate to remain on the active roster for Wednesday's game against Utah as well.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Returns to NBA•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Back with NBA team•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Recalled to NBA•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Rejoining Los Angeles•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another brief G League stint•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Back with Los Angeles•