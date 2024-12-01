The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.
Hood-Schifino will be available off the bench for the Lakers against the Jazz on Sunday, but he is unlikely to see the floor except in garbage time in the fourth quarter.
