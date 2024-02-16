Los Angeles recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday.
Hood-Schifino continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA club and the G League squad. He appeared in eight of Los Angeles' final 14 games before the All-Star break but never saw more than six minutes in any of those contests.
