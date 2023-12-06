The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino from their G League affiliate Wednesday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis were both sent to the G League on Tuesday to practice with South Bay but returned to the NBA club Wednesday morning. Hood-Schifino has appeared in four NBA contests this season, averaging 3.3 points in 11.0 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Scores first NBA points Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Active as expected•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Likely to suit up Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Upgraded to available•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Suiting up Sunday•