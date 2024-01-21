Los Angeles recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.
Hood-Schifino rejoins the Lakers' main roster in advance of Sunday's game versus Portland. He has compiled 78 minutes of action across 10 appearances this season.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another brief G League stint•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Back with Los Angeles•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Gets garbage-time minutes•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Good to go•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Likely to return Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play against Minnesota•