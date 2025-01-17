Hood-Schifino (hamstring) won't play Friday against the Nets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to a left hamstring strain. He remains without a timetable for a return.
