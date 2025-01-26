Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hood-Schifino hasn't played since Dec. 1, and there is no definitive timetable for his return to game action. He can be considered doubtful at best for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set in Tuesday's game against the 76ers.