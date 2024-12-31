site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lakers-jalen-hood-schifino-remains-out-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Remains out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reports.
Hood-Schifino is in line for his 12th straight absence due to a left hamstring strain. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive Thursday against Portland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories