Watch Now:

Hood-Schifino (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hood-Schinfino will miss a second straight game due to back spasms. Since making his NBA regular-season debut at the end of November, the rookie has garnered a modest role at the end of the Lakers' bench, so his absence shouldn't have any impact on fantasy.

More News