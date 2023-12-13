Hood-Schifino (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Hood-Schinfino will miss a second straight game due to back spasms. Since making his NBA regular-season debut at the end of November, the rookie has garnered a modest role at the end of the Lakers' bench, so his absence shouldn't have any impact on fantasy.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out with back spasms•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Recalled to NBA•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Scores first NBA points Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Active as expected•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Likely to suit up Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Upgraded to available•