The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.
Hood-Schifino will be available off the bench for the Lakers against the Jazz on Sunday, but he's unlikely to be part of the rotation.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not listed on injury report•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not on injury report anymore•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another absence coming•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Listed as out for Tuesday•