Hood-Schifino was recalled from the Lakers' G League affiliate Friday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hood-Schifino has yet to make his season debut for the Lakers, though he will have the chance to do so against the 76ers on Friday. The 21-year-old will likely make his way back to the G League as South Bay opens its season Saturday against Salt Lake City.

