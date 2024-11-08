Hood-Schifino was recalled from the Lakers' G League affiliate Friday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino has yet to make his season debut for the Lakers, though he will have the chance to do so against the 76ers on Friday. The 21-year-old will likely make his way back to the G League as South Bay opens its season Saturday against Salt Lake City.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Team option declined•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Assigned to South Bay•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play against Sacramento•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play Friday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Doubtful for Friday vs. Suns•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Starting in finale•