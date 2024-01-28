Los Angeles recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.
The rookie first-round pick continues to bounce back and forth between the Lakers and their G League affiliate. Hood-Schifino was active for Saturday's double-overtime win over the Warriors but didn't see any action, which has usually been the case when he's with the NBA club.
