Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hood-Schifino will miss a 26th straight game Thursday for the Lakers as he continues to deal with a left hamstring strain. The second-year guard hasn't made an impact on the floor when made available, so this has little impact from a fantasy perspective.

