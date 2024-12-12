Hood-Schifino has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves due to a left hamstring strain, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hood-Schifino has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to the hamstring injury and left groin soreness. The 21-year-old guard has averaged 7.0 minutes per game in only two regular-season appearances this year, so his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.