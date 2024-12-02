Share Video

Hood-Schifino (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hood-Schifino was added to the injury report due left groin soreness, and he will be in street clothes for Monday's Western Conference clash. Hood-Schifino hasn't seen much playing time even when healthy, but his next chance to be available will be Wednesday against Miami.

