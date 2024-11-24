Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
This is Hood-Schifino's seventh consecutive absence, but the guard wouldn't have a big role in the rotation even if available. His next chance to play will come against the Suns on Tuesday.
