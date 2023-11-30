Hood-Schifino amassed 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound and one assist over 11 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 133-107 victory over Detroit.

After being held scoreless in a nervous NBA debut Monday against the 76ers, Hood-Schifino looked much more at ease Wednesday as he got some late-game run in a blowout. The 2023 17th overall pick has only seen action in garbage time so far, and the Lakers' backcourt rotation could get a little more crowded soon as Gabe Vincent (knee) appears on track to make his return to the lineup in early December.