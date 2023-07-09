Hood-Schifino totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and a block over 31 minutes of Sunday's 93-75 Summer League win over the Hornets.

After going 0-9 from three in his first two outings, Hood-Schifino knocked down both of his three-point attempts in the Lakers' third Summer League Game. The 17th overall pick was also productive in pick-and-roll situations, getting to the basket and finishing, getting to the free-throw line and creating plays for teammates. Hood-Schifino has impressed for the Lakers thus far, and he figures to remain in a feature role for the team throughout the Summer League.