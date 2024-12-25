Hood-Schifino (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino will miss a 10th consecutive contest with a strained left hamstring. Though he doesn't have a timetable for return, his next chance to play will come Saturday against Sacramento.
