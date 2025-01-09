Hood-Schifino (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against Charlotte, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Dec. 1 due to a strained left hamstring. Although he remains without a timetable for return, his next chance to play will come Saturday against San Antonio.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out again Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out Friday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Another absence coming•