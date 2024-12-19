Hood-Schifino (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hood-Schifino will miss a seventh straight contest due to a strained left hamstring. Considering he's played a total of 14 NBA minutes this season, his absence shouldn't have any fantasy impact. Hood-Schifino's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in a rematch with Sacrament0.