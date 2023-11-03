Hood-Schifino (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Magic, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino continues to rehab from a right patella contusion he suffered during a preseason game in mid-October. It's unclear when he'll suit up again, but the Lakers said the rookie point guard would be re-evaluated at the beginning of November.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: NBA debut pushed back•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out again Thursday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not fully cleared•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Good to go for training camp•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Ruled out Sunday•