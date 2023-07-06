Hood-Schifino corralled 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal over 31 minutes of Wednesday's 109-99 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

After s shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc last season at Indiana, Hood-Schifino has failed to connect on a three-pointer (0-for-9) through two Summer League games. However, he is averaging 17.5 points per game, which is second to only Max Christie. Despite his early shooting woes, expect the rookie to continue to command a feature role for the duration of Summer League.