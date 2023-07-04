Hood-Schifino tallied 19 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 107-90 Summer League loss to Miami.

Hood-Schifino was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he figures to be a focal point for the Lakers' Summer League squad over the next two weeks. In his lone collegiate campaign, the Indiana product was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Second-team All-Big Ten after averaging 13.5 points (42/33/78 shooting splits), 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.