Hood-Schifino (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Houston, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hood-Schifino had been dealing with a right patella contusion since mid-October, but he'll be available to make his season debut Sunday. It's unclear how much of a role he'll have during his rookie season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him limited during Sunday's matchup.

