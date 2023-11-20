Hood-Schifino (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Houston, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Hood-Schifino had been dealing with a right patella contusion since mid-October, but he'll be available to make his season debut Sunday. It's unclear how much of a role he'll have during his rookie season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him limited during Sunday's matchup.
