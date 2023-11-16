Hood-Schifino (knee) has begun a return-to-play progression and is getting closer to being available, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Seeing Hood-Schifino nearing a potential return isn't surprising since he went through full on-court drills Tuesday. Even though there's no specific date for his return, he's clearly trending in the right direction, and a return to the hardwood before the end of the month is a possibility.