Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino continues to miss time while on the mend from a left hamstring strain. His next opportunity to gain clearance will arrive Thursday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't be available Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Remains out for Friday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still out for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Not returning Monday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Remains out Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Still sidelined•