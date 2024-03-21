Hood-Schifino underwent a successful lumbar microdiscectomy procedure Thursday and is without a timetable to return, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A lumbar microdiscectomy is a procedure done to address a bulging disk in the lower back. While the Lakers haven't provided a timeline for Hood-Schifino's return, it's a virtual certainty that he's done for the regular season, and quite likely, the entirety of Los Angeles' potential playoff run. The rookie first-round pick largely didn't factor into the rotation this season, appearing in 21 games while averaging 1.6 points in 5.2 minutes per game and shooting 22.2 percent from the field.