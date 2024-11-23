Share Video

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hood-Schifino is expected to miss his seventh straight contest Saturday despite not showing up on the injury report all day. However, the second-year guard's likely absence won't impact the Lakers' rotation, as he has logged just one total minute this season.

