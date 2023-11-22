Hood-Schifino (knee) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Hood-Schifino has yet to make his NBA debut, as he missed the first 13 games of the season with a right knee injury. However, he was available for Sunday's contest but failed to log any minutes, so it seems unlikely the rookie guard will receive significant playing time.
More News
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Questionable to face Houston•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Trending in right direction•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Health progressing•
-
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out for multiple weeks•