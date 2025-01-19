Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino will miss a 20th straight game Sunday. The sophomore hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to a left hamstring strain and remains without a timetable for a return.
