Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino will be sidelined for a ninth straight game due to a left hamstring strain. His next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day against the Warriors.
