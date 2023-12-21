site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Jalen Hood-Schifino: Won't play against Minnesota
Hood-Schifino (back) is out for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Hood-Schifino will miss his sixth straight game Thursday due to back spasms. There is no timetable for his return.
