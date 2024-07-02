The Lakers announced Tuesday that Hood-Schifino (back) isn't on the team's Summer League roster, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hood-Schifino underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy surgery in March to repair a bulging disc in his back and appears to still be recovering. While the second-year guard isn't expected to play in the Summer League, it is unclear if he will be healthy to begin the 2024-25 regular season.