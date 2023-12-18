Hood-Schifino (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino has been dealing with back spasms recently and will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup. His next chance to return will be Wednesday against Chicago.
