Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hood-Schifino has appeared in two regular-season games for the Lakers this season, and he's set to miss a sixth straight contest with his injury Sunday. His next chance to suit up will come against the Kings on Thursday, but even if he does, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy value.