Hood-Schifino is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with left groin soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The loss of Hood-Shicfino shouldn't impact the Lakers' rotation a big deal. Outside of blowouts, Hood-Schifino isn't expected to see meaningful minutes at the NBA level this season. His next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Friday.