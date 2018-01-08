Lakers' Jamil Wilson: Signs 10-day contract with Lakers
Wilson officially signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Wilson was let go by the Clippers earlier this month, but has now cleared waivers and is allowed to sign elsewhere. He'll remain in Los Angeles and is set to join the Lakers, who recently had a roster spot open following the release of veteran big man Andrew Bogut. Wilson should slot in as depth in the frontcourt, though with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Larry Nance all in the fold, Wilson will likely find minutes hard to come by most nights. Unless a few injuries occur, he'll be irrelevant for fantasy purposes with his new team. Wilson won't be active and available to play until Thursday's matchup with the Spurs.
