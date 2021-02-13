Dudley (calf) was active for Friday's 115-105 win over the Grizzlies, but he didn't see the court.

Dudley dressed for the first time since Jan. 18 after having missed 16 consecutive games due to a sore right calf. Prior to suffering the injury, Dudley hadn't been included in head coach Frank Vogel's rotation, so it wasn't surprising the 35-year-old didn't leave the bench in a game that was mostly competitive until the final two minutes. The Lakers will likely have to be without multiple rotation forwards in a given game for Dudley to pick up meaningful minutes.