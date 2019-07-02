Lakers' Jared Dudley: Agrees to join Lakers
Dudley agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The soon-to-be 34-year-old Dudley was a consistent part of Brooklyn's rotation last season. He started 25 of his 59 appearances, averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes. In Dudley, the Lakers have found a veteran presence and a solid three-point threat. It's unlikely he sees much more action than he did last season.
