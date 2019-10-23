Lakers' Jared Dudley: Cracks opening night rotation
Dudley played 13 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers, finishing with six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3PT).
Though Dudley knocked down both of his shots, he was still part of an ineffective second unit and was a team-worst minus-20 during his time on the court. Dudley played the fewest minutes of any of the five reserves coach Frank Vogel used and seems most at risk of losing his spot in the rotation once Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is cleared to make his season debut.
