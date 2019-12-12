Lakers' Jared Dudley: Ejected from Wedesday's game
Dudley was ejected from Wednesday's win over the Magic with 7:06 left in the fourth quarter after throwing a punch.
He finished the game with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Dwight Howard and Jonathan Isaac got a bit physical post-whistle after fighting for a rebound, but Dudley waded in and escalated the situation to create a scrum, and in the end he got the boot along with Orlando's Wes Iwundu. Dudley could face additional discipline from the league following the incident.
