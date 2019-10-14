Dudley (knee) is expected to play Monday against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dudley has been sidelined for most of camp with knee soreness but is finally ready to make his Lakers debut. The veteran forward posted averages of 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game with the Nets last season.

