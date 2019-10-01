Lakers' Jared Dudley: Held out of practice
Dudley didn't practice Tuesday due to "some soreness," Mike Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Dudley appears to have been held out as a precaution, and the team expects him to be just fine. He figures to be available for the Lakers' first preseason game Saturday against Golden State. With Kyle Kuzma (foot) out until mid-to-late October, Dudley is a candidate for the backup job behind Anthony Davis at power forward, per Trudell.
