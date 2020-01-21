Lakers' Jared Dudley: Not fantasy-relevant
Dudley has moved back into a reduced role over the Lakers' last two games.
Dudley had a brief stint in the regular rotation amid injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James earlier this month, but he's only logged nine minutes over the last two games. Brought in mostly for his veteran presence, Dudley isn't a fantasy consideration -- even on nights when he plays closer to 20 minutes.
More News
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Seeing very limited minutes•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Will start for Davis•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Ejected from Wedesday's game•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Registers four minutes in blowout•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Plays three minutes in blowout win•
-
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Cracks opening night rotation•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...