Lakers' Jared Dudley: Out again Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dudley (calf) was ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Dudley will be unavailable for an 11th straight game due to a right calf issue. It's not yet known when he could return.
