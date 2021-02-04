site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Jared Dudley: Out Thursday
Dudley (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Dudley continues to be sidelined by soreness in his right calf, and it's unclear when he may be able to retake the court.
