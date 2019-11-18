Play

Dudley recorded a rebound in three minutes during Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Dudley finds himself at the very end of the Lakers rotation as he's fewer than 10 minutes in 11-of-13 contests this season. Though he's seen a spike in minutes when either Anthony Davis or Kyle Kuzma has sat, unless either of them suffers a long-term injury, Dudley's fantasy value is effectively zero.

More News
Our Latest Stories