Lakers' Jared Dudley: Plays three minutes in blowout win
Dudley recorded a rebound in three minutes during Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Dudley finds himself at the very end of the Lakers rotation as he's fewer than 10 minutes in 11-of-13 contests this season. Though he's seen a spike in minutes when either Anthony Davis or Kyle Kuzma has sat, unless either of them suffers a long-term injury, Dudley's fantasy value is effectively zero.
