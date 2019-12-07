Lakers' Jared Dudley: Registers four minutes in blowout
Dudley recorded four minutes of action in Friday's 136-113 victory against the Trail Blazers.
With a win beyond reach for Portland, the 34-year-old filled in for Los Angeles near the end to help finish the game. Dudley is averaging just seven minutes a game and isn't expected to produce any value unless a bevy of injuries hits the Lakers' forward depth.
